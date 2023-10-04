Motorcyclist saved by inches after kite string gets entangled to his throat on Maa flyover

Kolkata: A motorcyclist was saved by inches after a kite string got entangled to his throat while he was riding his two-wheeler along the Maa flyover on Tuesday.



According to sources, the motorcyclist was going towards Park Circus from Parama Island when a kite string from somewhere around Topsia got entangled in his throat.

Since he was riding at a slow speed, the motorcyclist was able to stop by applying brakes. Sensing the gravity of the situation, a few other motorcyclists stopped and helped him get free from the kite string.

Later the motorcyclist handed over the kite string to a policeman.

It may be mentioned that the most affected area of the Maa flyover has been secured by installing metal strings on both sides due to which kite strings usually do not fall on the flyover.

Also, police claimed that they always keep a strict vigil in the areas around Maa flyover to stop kite flying and also conduct periodical checks on kite sellers to prevent sale of the ‘Chinese manja’.