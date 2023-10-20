Mother & son frame murder as suicide, held

Kolkata: A youth and his mother were arrested on Thursday for allegedly murdering a woman and trying to frame it as an incident of suicide at Bowbazar.



According to sources, on Tuesday around 6:20 am, the woman identified as Dipti Sukla (24) was found lying unconscious with burn injuries. Her husband Suryakanta Tiwari claimed that his wife set herself on fire.

Though no foul play was detected initially, police zeroed in on Suryakanta after the autopsy surgeon reportedly said that the woman was murdered and then set on fire. The autopsy surgeon in its report mentioned that using a heavy object, Dipti was hit behind her head and then she was set on fire.

Soon later, the police arrested Suryakanta. Later, on the basis of his statement, cops arrested his mother Indira Tiwari for her involvement in the murder.