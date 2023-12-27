More than 5.21 lakh people avail Metro services on December 25

Kolkata: Metro recorded footfall of 5,21,980 in the North-South Corridor which connects Kavi Subhash to Dakshineswar on December 25. The numbers have increased by 24,200 compared to the footfall last year which was 4,96,762. In Green Line, footfall of 24,743 and in Purple Line 475 was recorded.



Highest footfall was recorded at Dum Dum with a passenger count of 52,751, which was followed by Esplanade with 42,287 and Rabindra Sadan recorded 33,112. Last year, these two stations had recorded 41,937 and 31,900 footfalls respectively.

On Christmas, Park Street remained an attraction for people wanting to enjoy the lights and festivities. Metro Railway recorded 37,058 footfalls at Park Street this year compared to 18,990 recorded last year.

A total of 194 services, including 97 Up and 87 Down, were plied in the corridor to manage the rush. Security arrangements were also strengthened with deployment of extra Railway Protection Force (RPF) and staff at Park Street, Maidan and Esplanade Metro stations. Women RPF staff were also deployed for the safety of women and children.

Additional booking counters were opened at Park Street, Maidan, Esplanade and Rabindra Sadan Metro stations. An adequate number of staff were deployed at different Metro stations to provide guidance

to the commuters.