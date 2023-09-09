Monsoon: KMC, police & CESC team checking on high mast lights in city

Kolkata: In a bid to make the high-mast lights in the city secure, a team comprising members of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Kolkata Police and CESC Ltd are visiting several areas and checking on these.



During a press conference on Friday, Mayor Firhad Hakim said that measures are being taken to secure these high mast lights during the monsoon. He said that a team has been formed comprising members of civic body, police and the CESC which is now visiting areas to do the needful.

Further, KMC has decided to stop issuing permission for high mast lights in the city due to difficulties faced in their maintenance and dismantling during storm warnings.

A KMC official said that the civic body has stopped issuing permission for high mast lights that reach up to 20 meters since KMC lacks the necessary machinery, such as cranes, for maintaining these lights.

Most times it needs to rely on the state transport department for assistance. Hence, KMC has stopped permitting the installation of such high mast lights in the city.

The official said that instead, KMC has initiated a scheme to replace them with mini masts that have a height of approximately 11 meters”.

Presently, there are approximately 100 high mast lights installed in various locations across the city. Of these, 30 lights belong to the KMC, while the remaining 70 lights are owned by agencies such as the Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority and the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners. The existing high mast lights typically have heights of either 20 meters or 16 meters.

Also, KMC is taking steps to fix such lampposts which are standing in a precarious position. Councillors have been asked to identify such posts in their wards and inform the borough engineers so they could take steps to get it fixed.