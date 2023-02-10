‘Money seized from Ballygunge flat part of a property deal’

KOLKATA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday informed that in connection with the search and seizure of about Rs 1.4 crore



from a house in Earle Street of Ballygunge, the central agency had found the involvement of a political person.

ED sleuths had claimed that the money recovered from the office of a private company last day is part of a payment for a property deal which is about Rs nine crore.

ED alleged that the market price of the said property is more than Rs 12 crore.

However, the deed value mentioned in the documents was Rs three crore.

The Central agency alleged that the money used to deal in the said property was gained from coal smuggling, according to the sources.