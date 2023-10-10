Miscreants stab tea trader to death

Raiganj: A gang of miscreants stabbed one Avijit Tarafder (38 years), a tea trader to death at his house at Netajipally in North Dinajpur. The assailants also attacked the deceased’s mother, who is undergoing treatment in Islampur Sub-Divisional Hospital. Police detained Dipti Tarafder, wife of the deceased in the case. Sniffer dogs were also brought in to aid in investigations.

Pratima Tarafder, the mother of the deceased said: “Some miscreants entered our house just after midnight and started to stab me with a dagger and I fainted. When I regained my senses, my son had been killed. The gates of the house and doors were bolted. They couldn’t have entered the house without inside help. I feel my son’s wife is involved in this.”

In another incident, miscreants stabbed a trader, Shankar Pathak and his son Khokan Pathak in Dalkhola on Tuesday. Jyoti Pathak, the wife of Shankar Pathak is an Independent member of Raniganj Gram Panchayat. He has a shop dealing in scrap.

The miscreants raided the shop and stabbed them and fled. They were rushed to the Raiganj Medical College & Hospital. The locals blocked National Highway 34 at Dalkhola demanding the immediate arrest of the attackers.

The Superintendent of Police of Islampur Police District Jasprit Singh said: “We have detained three persons, including the wife of the deceased in the Avijit Tarafder murder case. In the other incident, some persons were detained in the Dalkhola crime case. Very soon the miscreants will be arrested.”