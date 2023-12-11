Miscreants assault TMC leader in Basirhat

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was attacked by a group of miscreants at Haroa in Basirhat of North 24-Parganas on Saturday evening.



According to sources, on Saturday, the area president of Trinamool Congress at Shalipur Village identified as Tariqul Islam was having tea at a roadside tea stall in Shalipur Market area in Haroa.

Suddenly about 10 people attacked him and badly assaulted him. After a few moments, the accused persons fled leaving Islam critically injured.

Local residents rushed him to Haroa Hospital from where he was shifted to a hospital in Kolkata for better treatment. Police have registered a case and started a probe to identify the culprits.