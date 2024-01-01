Miraculous escape for four youths as car rams lamp post

Kolkata: Four youths had a miraculous escape after their car rammed with a road side lamp post near Birla Mandir on Sunday morning in Ballygunge area.



According to sources, around 6:05 am on Sunday, a car was moving towards Park Circus Seven Point from the Ballygunge Phari area at a high speed. Some local people claimed that two cars were competing with each other in a rash and negligent manner. Near the Birla Mandir suddenly the car lost control and rammed with a lamp post. Due to impact, the front portion of the car got badly damaged and the airbags were deployed.

It is alleged that four youths, including the driver came out of the car unhurt and boarded the other car. Subsequently they fled. Later, cops from Ballygunge Police Station arrived at the spot and seized the car. Police are checking the CCTV footage of the area to find out how the accident took place. Meanwhile, cops are trying to contact the owner of the car as well.