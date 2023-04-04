Minor’s death case: Accused in cop net

KOLKATA: Police have arrested the accused youth in connection with the murder case of Kolkata Leather Complex (KLC) where a minor girl’s body was recovered last month.



The accused Tufan Pramanik was picked up by the cops of the KLC Police Station from the Khanaberia area near Dhapa. He was evading arrest since the girl went amiss

on March 27. The body of the minor girl aged about 16 years was recovered from near a water body. She went missing on March 26.

Her family members told police that their daughter was in a relationship with Pramanik.

Though they went to his house in search of the girl, Pramanik’s family members informed them that their daughter had gotten married and will return soon.

Later her parents lodged a complaint at the KLC Police Station.