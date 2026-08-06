Min warns on illegal parking, student blood donation row

Kolkata: Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Agnimitra Paul on Wednesday in Asansol once again appealed to people not to park motorcycles and vehicles in no-parking zones. She also sounded an alarm over the student blood donation drive.



The minister also stated that the state government was taking necessary steps to develop a comprehensive plan to set up parking areas. Lands have been sought from Railways to construct parking areas.

Paul also urged the private companies to join hands with the state government so that a ‘Parkomat’ can be developed in Asansol. “Do not park any vehicles in non-parking zones or else police would slap fines,” the minister added.

Paul has already announced that the state government is coming up with a mobile App ahead of Durga Puja to help motorists locate vacant parking spaces in real time, view map-based parking availability and pay parking fees digitally.

Paul also announced that vehicles parked outside designated zones will face penalties from September 1, with Kolkata Police enforcing the rules strictly.

Asked about an incident in which students were taken for donating blood in a private school in Durgapur, Paul in Asansol on Wednesday stated: “Students are being taken for blood by luring them with Rs 300. As far as I know, blood cannot be given to anyone except an adult. Also, blood cannot be given to anyone with any disease. No one associated with this gang will be spared.”

The BJP-led government has launched intensive anti-encroachment and demolition drives in various parts targeting unauthorised hawkers, illegal roadside stalls, and unapproved commercial structures. Barasat BJP MLA Sankar Chatterjee, North 24-Parganas DM and Barasat police district carried out an anti-encroachment drive on KNC Road in Barasat on Wednesday.