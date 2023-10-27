Metro work at Maidan area: HC imposes interim stay

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Thursday imposed an interim stay on the construction work of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) in the Maidan area while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

An NGO filed the PIL alleging that RVNL was going to cut down about 700 trees in the Maidan area. Despite multiple letters sent to them under the Right to Information Act, no communication was received from the RVNL. While hearing the PIL, Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya and Justice Bibhas Ranjan De found that no one on behalf of the RVNL and Ministry of Environment was present.

Later the Division Bench directed the petitioner to inform all the parties about the PIL and also directed to file an affidavit by November 5. The next hearing is scheduled for November 9.