Metro to run night-long services on North-South corridor on three days of Durga Puja

Kolkata: Like last year, Metro Railway is going to run night-long services in the North-South Metro corridor on October 21 (Saptami), October 22 (Ashtami) and October 23 (Navami) for the convenience of passengers wishing to see famous Durga Puja pandals in and around the city. Meanwhile, Metro services will be plied till midnight in the East-West Metro corridor.



On October 19 (Panchami) and October 20 (Shasti), 288 services will be plied in the North-South Metro corridor from 6:50 am till midnight. During peak hours, Metro service will be available at a five to six minutes interval.

On Saptami, Ashtami and Navami, 248 services will plied from 12:55 pm to 5 am. During peak hours, services will be available at a six to seven minutes interval.

On October 24 (Dashami), 132 services will be plied from 1 pm to 11 pm. During peak hours, Metro will be available at a seven minute interval. At least 234 services will be plied on October 25 (Ekadashi), October 26 (Dadashi) and October 27 (Trayodashi) from 6:50 am to 10:35 pm.

Services will be available at a seven minute interval. Normal services will be available from October 29.

Metro will run 72 services in the East-West corridor on Saptami, Ashtami and Navami from 11:55 am till midnight. Metros will be available at a 20 minute interval in this corridor.

On Dashami, 48 services will be plied from 11:55 am to 8 pm. However, no service will be available on Saptami, Ashtami, Navami and Dashami in Joka-Taratala stretch of Purple Line.

In a bid to enhance passenger amenities, Metro Railway is going to introduce paper-based QR Code tickets on an experimental basis at Sealdah Metro Station, which is part of East-West Metro Corridor, from October 11.

If this trial is successful then the paper-based QR Code ticketing system will be implemented in the entire stretch of this Corridor with the gradual removal of the existing token system.

During this trial period, tokens will also be issued from the counters. Commuters have been requested to cooperate with the Metro authorities to implement this initiative successfully, an official stated.