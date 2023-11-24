Metro death: After 35 hrs, cops ‘still in dark’

Kolkata: Even after 35 hours since the body was found inside the Metro tunnel between Rabindra Sarobar and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar stations, police are still in the dark about how the man reached the spot.



In fact, the police were not able to identify the body either.

On Wednesday, the body of an unknown man, aged about 40 years, was found inside the tunnel of the North-South Metro Corridor between Rabindra Sarobar and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar stations.

A motorman spotted the man lying beside the track at 9:47 am and informed the central control room about the incident. The body was handed over to the cops of Regent Park Police Station. Though police and Metro Railway officials checked the CCTV footage of both the stations, they did not find the man. Police are trying to find out the probable place through where the man could have gained entry.

Meanwhile, sources informed that the Metro Railway has also initiated an internal inquiry into the incident.

It may be mentioned that the spot where the man was found is about one kilometre from Rabindra Sarobar Station whereas the distance between the spot and the end of the tunnel on Mahanayak Uttam Kumar side is more than one kilometre.

If the person had walked along the tunnel, more than one motorman could have seen him as Metro services are run on an interval of about

five minutes.