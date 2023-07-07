MeT predicts light to moderate rainfall on polling day

Darjeeling: With inclement weather set to be the most important challenge to rural polls in North Bengal, all eyes are fixed on the Met office. While the Hills have already witnessed a spate of landslides triggered by incessant rainfall, there has been inundation in the plains in the recent past.



However, bringing a sigh of relief, there is no heavy rainfall warning for July 8 for the districts of North Bengal except for Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts. The Met office has issued a Yellow rainfall alert for these two districts.

“There are chances of heavy rain (7 to 11cm) in one or two places in Cooch Behar and Alipurduar. There is a Yellow rainfall warning for these two districts. All the other districts of North Bengal will witness light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms. The intensity of rains will increase from June 9 onwards,” stated Dr Gopinath Raha, In-charge of IMD Gangtok.

The district administration has kept disaster management and civil defence teams on standby. Alternative power sources have also been kept on standby in case of power disruption owing to heavy rain and wind. In the plains, country boats have been kept ready in case the rivers are in spate.