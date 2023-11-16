MeT predicts heavy rainfall in South Bengal over the weekend

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that there will be heavy to very heavy rainfall in South Bengal over the weekend due to the impact of a low pressure that will intensify in the Bay of Bengal.

The weather experts are apprehending that paddy and winter vegetables may be damaged due to the untimely rainfall. It may also affect potato cultivation. The low pressure may bring maximum rainfall in South 24-Parganas, North 24-Parganas and East Midnapore.

“Strong wind will be sweeping through several districts of South Bengal on Thursday. It will also bring rainfall in the city and several South Bengal districts. A low pressure has formed and will intensify further. It is not however sure if it will turn into a cyclone before entering the mainland from the sea,” a weather official said.

An alert has been issued at the administrative level to take adequate precautionary measures. There may be light rainfall in Kolkata and other districts in South Bengal on Thursday and Friday. There will be a strong breeze sweeping through the coastal regions.

The weather experts have pointed out that the Cricket World Cup semi-final is scheduled to take place at Eden Gardens on Thursday which may be hampered as there may be light rainfall in the city on that day.

The MeT office last week had said that a low pressure has formed over Arabian sea but it will lose strength in the region. It will therefore have hardly any impact on the weather system of Bengal. Most of the districts in the western parts of Bengal will witness mercury dropping below 17-18 degree Celsius in the next couple of days.

Mercury had dropped below 20 degrees Celsius in several districts in the Western parts of the state in the previous week.