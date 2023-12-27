MeT: City likely to witness relatively warmer new year

Kolkata: The city may witness relatively warmer weather on the new year day. The MeT office said that there may be scattered rainfall in Bangladesh on January 4. There may be an impact of western disturbances in Bengal and other states during January 4-5. It is not however sure if it will rain in Bengal in the first week of January.



There will be no major difference in temperature in the state in the next 10 days. There is no possibility for the mercury going down during the New Year celebrations. Due to a cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal, Christmas in Kolkata remained relatively warmer this year, with the day’s minimum temperature rising to around 17 degrees Celsius with the highest temperature of the day shooting up to 26.

The weather office record said that this was the third hotter Christmas in Kolkata in the past eight years. During last year’s Christmas, the lowest temperature remained at 17.2 degree while in 2016, the Christmas day registered the lowest at 17.1 degree Celsius. City’s lowest temperature hovered at 16.9 on Monday, around 2 degrees above normal.

On Tuesday, the lowest temperature was registered at 17.1 degree Celsius. The highest temperature in Kolkata was registered at around 25.6 degree Celsius on Monday. The winter spell was cut short due to the rise in temperature even in the western districts of Bengal such as Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram and West Burdwan. These districts registered temperatures around 10 a couple of days back. Minimum temperature has been hovering at around 13-14 in many of the Western districts.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore, for the next few days, the day’s minimum temperature in Kolkata will remain around 17 to 18 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature will hover around 25 to 27 degrees Celsius. Due to an incursion of moisture from the Bay of Bengal following a cyclonic circulation, mercury has risen in south Bengal districts and Kolkata.