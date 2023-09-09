Mercury to go up from today: MeT

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that mercury will go up from Saturday while the intensity of rainfall will decrease.



The City remained partially cloudy on Friday while some parts of South Bengal received scattered rainfall.

“Humidity-related discomfort will continue to haunt people in South Bengal. Mercury will soar from Saturday. Rain may however lash several parts of North Bengal and temperature may slightly drop. A low pressure that had formed over Bay-of-Bengal has lost its strength and turned into a mild depression and is situated near Chhattisgarh and Odisha,” a weather official said.

There may be some scattered rainfall in some pockets of South Bengal in the next 24 hours. Temperature will however start soaring from Saturday.

Mercury may go up by 3 degree Celsius by 3 degrees. There will be light rainfall in North Bengal districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar.

The MeT office said that the states like Jharkhand and Bihar while Northeastern states like Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura may receive intermittent rainfall.

Kolkata registered its lowest temperature at 26.2 degree Celsius in the past 24 hours while the highest temperature stood at 30.7 degree Celsius. The coastal districts of Bengal received moderate to heavy rainfall in the past 48 hours while the city and other South Bengal districts witnessed thunderstorms.

The MeT office on Wednesday had predicted that mercury would go up in South Bengal districts from Saturday-Sunday.

The city dwellers have already been facing humidity related discomfort. Several districts in North Bengal, including Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar received heavy rainfall in the past few days as well. Scattered rainfall was reported in Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur.