Mercury to go below 20 degree C in several South Bengal districts: MeT

Kolkata: People in South Bengal may soon witness colder weather as the Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted that mercury will go below 20 degree Celsius in several districts in South Bengal.



Several districts in the western part of the state may witness temperatures going below 15 degree Celsius from the weekend. The MeT office also said that there may be light rainfall in some of the North Bengal districts such as Darjeeling, Kalimpong. There is no prediction of rainfall in South Bengal yet. Night temperature may drop by 2-3 degree Celsius in the next four days in various South Bengal districts.

Kolkata registered the lowest temperature at 22.2 degree Celsius on Tuesday while the highest temperature was recorded at 29 degree Celsius on Monday. Kolkata on Saturday registered its lowest temperature at 21.1 degree Celsius while the highest temperature was recorded at 27.4 degree on Friday.

Darjeeling registered the highest temperature at 18 degree Celsius and the lowest at 8 degree. Kalimpong saw its lowest temperature at 13 degrees and the highest at 18. Bankura in the western part of Bengal registered the lowest temperature at 17 degree Celsius and the highest temperature at 30 degree.

The cyclone ‘Midhili’ that eventually entered Bangladesh last Saturday had no major impact on the weather system in Bengal. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore last week had forecast that temperature may go below 20 degrees Celsius in several districts in the western parts of Bengal.

The lowest temperature in Kolkata will hover around 20-22 degrees Celsius in the next few days. Mercury may further go down from the end of next week. However, there will be no change in the temperature in North Bengal in the next couple of days. A western disturbance entered the hilly regions of the North West part of India on Sunday. There were also two low pressures each at South West Bay-of-Bengal and South Andaman Sea.