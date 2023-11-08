Mercury to drop by 20 Celsius in the next 24 hours, predicts weatherman

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that mercury will drop by 2 degrees Celsius in the next 24 hours. The city dwellers may feel a cold spell within the next 5 days.



The MeT office had earlier forecast that people would witness colder weather before Kali Puja as the cold North wind has been entering South Bengal districts. It said that night temperature will drop in the city and other South Bengal districts in the next 24-48 hours. It may remain at around 20 degrees Celsius. The temperature during day time will hover around 20-21 degree Celsius.

Weather in North Bengal districts will remain unchanged in the next five days. The lowest temperature in Kolkata will remain around 20 degrees Celsius in the next 2 days. The districts like Bankura, Purulia, West Burdwan, Birbhum may witness lowest temperatures at around 18-19 degree Celsius in the next couple of days.

Mercury had dropped below 20 degrees Celsius in several districts in the Western parts of the state in the previous week. The MeT office said that sky may partially remain cloudy in some of the South Bengal districts in the next 48 hours. The city in the past couple of days registered lowest temperature at around 25 degree Celsius while the highest temperature remained at around 32 degree Celsius.