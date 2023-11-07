‘Mercury to dip ahead of Kali Puja’

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that mercury will drop before Kali Puja as the cold North wind is entering South Bengal districts.



There will be a slight drop in the temperature from Tuesday in several districts of South Bengal, including the city.

Light rainfall lashed several South Bengal districts in the last week. The MeT office had said that there would be no rainfall in the city this week. The weather office also said that mercury will start dropping in the city and other South Bengal districts from November 12.

Several North Bengal districts will receive rainfall between November 2 and 5. Temperature will mostly fluctuate in the early morning and late night hours.

“The lowest temperature in Kolkata will remain around 20-21 degree Celsius in the next 3 days. The districts like Bankura, Purulia, West Burdwan, Birbhum may witness temperatures dropping to 18-19 degree Celsius before next Wednesday,” a weather official said. Mercury had dropped below 20 degrees Celsius in several districts in the Western parts of the state in the previous week. The MeT office said that sky may partially remain cloudy in some of the South Bengal districts in the next 48 hours.