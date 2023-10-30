Mercury set to soar from 1st week of November, says weatherman

Kolkata: The cold weather some of the South Bengal districts are witnessing now is not going to last for too long as the Mercury will start soaring from the first week of November.



Temperature during the night hours in the next two days will drop further, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said.

The MeT office said that there is no prediction of rainfall yet. Sky may partially remain cloudy in some of the South Bengal districts in the next 48 hours but no rainfall will take place. “Mercury has dropped below 20 degree Celsius in several districts in the Western parts of the state. Temperature will drop by 2-3 degree Celsius further in the next two days. Temperature will soar again from Wednesday,” a weather official said.

Kolkata on Sunday registered its lowest temperature at around 21 degree Celsius. North Bengal districts have started witnessing cold weather. There will be no major difference in the temperature in the North Bengal districts in the next couple of days. The cold north wind that continued to sweep through South Bengal made its impact on the weather system in South Bengal and the humidity gradually dropped resulting in comparatively cold weather. As the impact of the western disturbances ceased to exist, it paved the way for the mercury to go down.

As a result, mercury in all the western districts went below 20 degrees due to the impact of the cold North wind.

People in various South Bengal districts have been witnessing comparatively cold weather in the morning and evening hours for the past couple of days. The situation is expected to change from the first week of November as the mercury will slide up.