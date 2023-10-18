Menstrual hygiene-themed pandal this Puja

KOLKATA: Durga Puja goes beyond being just a religious festival. It also serves as a global platform to address social issues. In its 84th year of celebration, Pathurighata Pancher Pally in north Kolkata is breaking boundaries and challenging taboos related to menstruation.



The theme, ‘Ritumati’ or ‘menstrual cycle,’ aims to tackle issues of health, hygiene and the social stigma surrounding menstruation, despite it being a natural biological process.

Artist Manash Roy has used various props like paper, red colour, cotton and cloth to enhance the theme. Ellora Saha, working president of Pathuriaghata Pancher Pally Sarbojonin Durgotsab Committee, emphasised on the need for change and raised awareness about menstruation. “Even in the 21st Century, when we are lauding the landing of Chandrayaan on the moon, menstruating women are considered impure and restricted from participating in pujas, denied entry in places of worship and even in some cases not allowed to cook or touch food items. This is a normal biological process, and it’s through social awareness that we can bring about the necessary change,” she said.

Meanwhile, Arya Nagar Kishore Sangha in Belgharia decided to open their pandal with adorable pets rather than celebrities. Dogs and macaws, along with a magician, were part of the unique inaugural act, matching their ‘Ringmaster’ theme for the 75th Puja.

In 2022, four dogs of Kolkata Police’s K9 squad inaugurated Kolkata’s first pet-friendly Puja at Bidhan Sarani Atlas Club.