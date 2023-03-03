Mayor wants all abandoned cars removed from city streets

Kolkata: Citing internal security concerns, Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Firhad Hakim, on Friday, instructed civic body officials of the parking department to take help of Kolkata Police in getting all abandoned vehicles on various stretches across the city removed.



Hakim’s order came following a phone call from a resident of Park Lane under ward 61. The complainant told the Mayor that despite the civic body shifting a waste dumping vat from the area, garbage is still being dumped at the same spot. He pointed out that a matador van has been standing there for the last six months without anyone having any information as to who owns it. The waste is being piled on that. He requested the Mayor to look into the matter.

Hakim instructed the civic body officials to ensure that all such abandoned vehicles parked on the road be towed away with the help of the police. He said: “This is not just causing a problem for our conservancy workers but also poses an internal security threat. Anyone can just leave explosives inside these vehicles and no one will get to know. The road is also not a garage where anyone can randomly leave their vehicles for months.” Hakim also asserted: “This needs to be dealt with immediately. Allot high priority to this order.”

Another resident told the Mayor that bikes and cycles are being randomly parked on the pavement, blocking the path for pedestrians. He said the pavements on Diamond Harbour Road, stretching from the market place till Behala manton are blocked with two wheelers. He also complained that shopkeepers have also grabbed the footpath space.

Hakim said: “It has come to our notice that in some places in the city, pavements are being blocked with parked bikes. This is creating a problem for KMC also since we are not being able to carry out maintenance work of the footpaths. The paver blocks are getting damaged leading to people stumbling against them. At some places, even mechanic shops have been set up covering the footpath space. This cannot be tolerated. Borough engineers must inform the police wherever they see such parking on the pavement. The police have the right to charge fines.”