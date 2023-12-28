Married couple duped of more than Rs 5 lakh

A married couple was duped of more than Rs 5 lakh on the pretext of selling parts of a branded water purifier machine in Thakurpukur.

According to sources, a married couple from Khudiram Sarani area in Thakurpukur searched for replacing a part of their water purifier on

the internet.

During search, they found a website where the needed product was available. When they called on the given mobile number, a man reportedly told the couple that the deal will be done online. Accordingly, the couple agreed and they were asked to pay a token amount of Rs 10 in an e-wallet for verification. As soon as the victim sent Rs 10, the fraudsters transferred more than Rs 1 lakh. When the husband called and asked about the transfer, the accused claimed that it was an accident. They also asked for another bank account details for refund.

Convinced, when the victim gave his wife’s bank account details, the fraudsters withdrew about Rs 4 lakh in multiple transactions. When the couple tried to call the accused, they found the mobile number switched off. Later a complaint was lodged at the Thakurpukur Police Station.

It is suspected that during the first transaction, the fraudsters somehow managed to get access to the victim couple’s mobile phones and later transferred the money. The police have started an investigation.