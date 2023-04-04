Many got jobs in tech edu through unfair means during Left rule: Min

KOLKATA: Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and state Cabinet minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay said that after coming to power his party did not indulge in ‘politics of revenge’ and hence spared many CPI(M) leaders.



He reminded that TMC came to power with the slogan of “Badla Noy, Badal Chai” (change is needed, not revenge).

Chattopadhyaya alleged that irregularities occurred in the recruitment of staff in technical education during the regime of the Left Front government. Many undeserving candidates received jobs under quota during the erstwhile

Left Front government.

"Many professors were recruited illegally in polytechnic colleges. Many illegal works were performed during the Left regime," said Chattopadhyay.

Incidentally, North Bengal Development minister Udayan Guha attacked Jyoti Basu saying that he secured medical admission of a candidate who got second division in HS through the Chief Minister's quota.

Kunal Ghosh on Sunday demanded that CPI(M) should publish a list of candidates who were given medical admission through quota.

He also wanted to know how many of them secured admission through the Chief Minister's quota. Ghosh demanded that CPI(M) should publish the names of the candidates who had got into the medical course after failing the Joint Entrance examination.