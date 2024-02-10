‘Manufacturing sector projected to grow by 7.26% in current fiscal’

Kolkata: The industry sector in Bengal has contributed significantly towards the overall growth of the state with the Gross State Value Added (GSVA) of the manufacturing sector projected to grow by 7.26 per cent in the current fiscal which is much higher than the national average of 6.53



per cent.

The Budget statement of the Finance minister (FM) Chandrima Bhattacharya which was presented before the House on Thursday said that the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has steadily moved on the path of positive growth.

“An evaluation of the space of growth in Bengal economy as well as stability of microeconomic indicators show that the state has grown above the national average in the current fiscal,” reads the Budget statement of the Finance minister.

State’s economy has expanded four times from 4,60,959 crore in 2010-11 to Rs 17,00,939 crore in 2023-24. The state has achieved significant development when it comes to employment generation. In her Budget statement the Finance minister said that the national unemployment rate for the third quarter of this fiscal (October-December 2023) as per CMIE was 9.05 per cent whereas the unemployment rate (UR) of Bengal during the same period was less by 3 per cent.

“This is attributed to our clear focus on job-incentive sectors, including the most vibrant MSME sector,” reads

FM’s statement.

Bengal’s budgetary allocation has gone up 4.32 times in the last 13 years. The Budget allocation was Rs 84,803 crore in 2010-11. It has increased to Rs 3,66,116 crore in 2024-25 which is a more than 4 times jump.

Budget allocation under the state development schemes was Rs 18,793 crore in 2010-11 whereas in 2024-25, it is projected to increase to Rs 1,56,000 crore which is a growth of more than 8 times. The fiscal deficit as percentage of GSDP is projected to come down to 3.63 per cent in 2024-25 as compared to 4.24 per cent that was registered during 2010-11.