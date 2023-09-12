Mandarmani: Woman’s corpse found on beach

Kolkata: Tension spread after a woman’s body was found on the sea beach in Mandarmani on Monday morning. According to sources, on Monday some rag pickers spotted a woman wearing undergarments lying unconscious on the boulders at the sea beach in the Chandpur area of Mandarmani and the police were informed.



Cops rushed the woman to a local hospital where she was declared brought dead. Later the body was sent for autopsy.

Police are trying to find out if any missing diary was lodged recently in adjacent police stations.

This apart, an all-concerned message containing the description of the woman has been circulated across the state as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). As of now, an unnatural death case has been registered. Cops are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.