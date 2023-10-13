Man opens fire inside delhi-bound Rajdhani Express; arrested

kolkata: A man was arrested after he reportedly opened fire inside the Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express on Thursday. However, there were no casualties, claimed a news report. The passenger had boarded the train from Dhanbad Station in Jharkhand on the train heading to New Delhi. According to

the news agency report, the passenger named Harvinder Singh (41) started arguing with the coach attendant and then fired from his pistol. “None injured. He was deboarded at Koderma and handed over to state police,” the officials said, reported the news agency.