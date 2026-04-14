Man murdered in South Dinajpur, wife held

BALURGHAT: A night of devotion turned into horror in South Dinajpur’s Kumarganj block after a 30-year-old man was brutally murdered inside his home on Sunday, triggering panic and grief across the village.

The incident took place in Uttar Kumarganj under Safanagar Gram Panchayat when residents were attending a Haribasar, immersed in devotional songs and rhythmic beats. The victim, Sujit Das (30), had earlier gone with his wife, Krishna Das, to see actor-turned-MP Dev during his campaign visit nearby. He later joined the religious gathering in the evening.

According to sources, between 9 pm and 10 pm, when most villagers were away, unidentified assailants entered Sujit’s house. He was allegedly tied up and his throat slit with a sharp weapon in a gruesome attack. Despite sustaining critical injuries, Sujit reportedly managed to free himself and ran nearly 50 metres before collapsing on the road.

Villagers returning from the Haribasar found him lying in a pool of blood and immediately rushed him to Kumarganj Rural Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Police from Kumarganj Police Station reached the spot the same night and launched an investigation. Sujit’s wife has been detained and is being questioned, while investigators are trying to identify others involved. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Preliminary investigation suggests a possible love triangle, though police have not confirmed any motive so far.

Sujit’s father, Ajit Das, was reportedly at home during the incident but could not hear anything due to hearing impairment.