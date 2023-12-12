Man gets lifer for murder

Alipurduar: The Additional District & Sessions Judge, Fast Track Court, sentenced Krishna Oraon to life imprisonment for murder. Following the testimony of a total of 18 people, the judge ordered life imprisonment for the murder.



After twelve years of legal proceedings, the court pronounced the final sentence on Krishna Oraon on Tuesday.

“Justice Anirban Roy sentenced Krishna Oraon to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 for murdering his friend Sintu Lama. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional 2 years of imprisonment. He had been charged under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. The other two accused are still absconding,” stated Supen Das, Panel Public Prosecutor.

The victim, Sintu Lama, was a resident of Uttar Latabari of Kalchini in Alipurduar district. The incident occurred on November 28, 2010, when Krishna, along with his friends, called Sintu near his house and stabbed him with a knife.

On the same day, Sintu succumbed to his injuries. A case was initiated at Kalchini Police Station on that day based on the complaint filed by Sintu’s family.

Kanoj Chakraborty, defense lawyer, stated: “We are not satisfied with the judgment. We will apply for an appeal before the honorable High Court against the judgment.”