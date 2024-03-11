Man found murdered in Bansdroni, probe begins

Kolkata: Tension spread at Bansdroni area after a man was found dead with his throat slit on Saturday. According to sources, the man identified as Ramkrishna Nandy (55) was a mason by profession.



On Saturday morning, Nandy was found lying dead inside his room at Sonali Park in Bansdroni. His family members saw the body and informed the police. During the probe, police came to know from Nandy’s family members that they had bought a piece of land jointly several years ago which they had planned to handover to a promoter.

Against the land, the promoter was supposed to give a flat and a shop to three brothers and three sisters but Nandy was reportedly demanding Rs 3 lakh along with the flat and the shop.

Sources informed that Nandy’s son stays with his elder brother’s family. He used to stay alone in a room of a house near his elder brother’s house. Police have registered a murder case and started a probe.

Cops are checking Nandy’s call details and also making a list of people who used to visit Ramkrishna Nandy frequently.