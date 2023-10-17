Man commits suicide after stabbing wife to death

Kolkata: A man committed suicide after hacking his wife to death in Haridevpur on Sunday night. According to sources, Suvendu Das alias Toton (32) was an auto driver by profession. He lived in the Doctor Bagan area of Haridevpur while his wife Krishna Dey (21) lived separately at Dolly Villa of Haridevpur.



On Sunday night Suvendu went to Dolly Villa for some reason and got involved in an altercation following which he started stabbing his wife with a knife. Hearing Krishna screaming when local residents went to their house, they found her on the floor bleeding profusely. Suvendu was also found lying unconscious on the floor. Initially, people rushed Krishna to M R Bangur Hospital where she was declared brought dead. Suvendu later was rushed to the hospital and he too was declared dead.

During the preliminary probe, police came to know that a registry marriage was done between Suvendu and Krishna. But no social programme was conducted as Krishna’s parents were against this marriage. Later a divorce case was filed which was pending.