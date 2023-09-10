Man arrested for smuggling rare species of caterpillar fungus

Kolkata: The state Forest department on Friday night arrested a person on charges of smuggling a rare species of caterpillar fungus to China via Nepal.



The arrested person has been identified as Dhandup Tamang, a resident of Kalimpong. However, two other persons who accompanied the accused managed to escape, and a search to nab them is underway.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Forest department conducted a raid at the Samarnagar area under Baikunthapur Forest Division and recovered 13.20 grams of rare caterpillar fungus from Tamang.

The officials believe that the two persons who managed to flee have more consignments in their possession.

The local police stations and the outposts of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) at the Indo-Nepal borders have been alerted and a manhunt has begun to track the two persons who escaped.

According to sources, the average per kilogram price of caterpillar fungus in the grey market is around Rs 15 lakh.

According to experts, caterpillar fungus is used as a raw material to make ‘Himalayan Viagra’ that has high aphrodisiac components.

In China, it is used as a raw material for the treatment of complicated diseases of the lungs and kidneys. Athletes, especially long-distance runners, use it as a stamina enhancer.