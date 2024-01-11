Man abducted from Alipore Court premises

Work at Alipore Court came to a standstill after a man was allegedly abducted from the court premises on Wednesday. The man along with a woman had come to the court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with a divorce case.

It was learnt that the woman’s husband had filed a complaint against her and the man identified as Sudipta Maity at Bansdroni Police Station.

To seek relief in the matter, both of them had come to the Alipore Court but the matter could not be heard due to delay in submission of the case diary.

Later, according to news reports, the man was beaten and “abducted” by a group of men. It was further alleged that police officials were also present at the spot. Thereafter, the woman approached CJM and it was reportedly stated that the court will remain open till the man is brought back by Bansdroni Police Station OC and the investigating officers.

The bar association members refused to attend any other hearings till the police took action in the matter. A Bar Association member told the media that as per an order in connection to an incident in Howrah, if someone is arrested from the Court premises, CJM permission needs to be obtained, which according to them was not obtained in this particular case. Later, police reportedly claimed that the man was arrested from Gopal Nagar. It was also mentioned that Maity is accused of making fake Aadhar card and that there are complaints filed against him in multiple police stations in Tamil Nadu.