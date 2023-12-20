Mamata will take final call on seat-sharing in Bengal: TMC

Kolkata: With a cloud hanging over seat-sharing arrangement talks in Bengal for the Lok Sabha elections with the Congress and the Left, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has made clear that its party chairperson Mamata Banerjee will take the final call in this regard while pointing out that any delay in talks will only benefit the BJP.



The TMC chief, Mamata Banerjee along with the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday attended the talks on the national level seat-sharing arrangement in the INDIA bloc meeting.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the focus was also on what arrangement can be made in Bengal where Congress and the Left are in staunch opposition to TMC.

Sources said that the top leaders of CPI(M) have ruled out any such seat-sharing with TMC in Bengal and the state unit of the Congress

expressed similar opinions.

Commenting on the matter, TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyay said that it is Mamata Banerjee who will take the final call on any possible seat sharing in the state with the Congress and the Left.

“In West Bengal, BJP has no chances in any of the 42 seats. I am saying this out of my experience gained from a long political career,” he said, adding that any delay in seat-sharing talks will only

benefit the BJP.

The MP said: “According to my calculations the INDIA bloc parties can give a one-on-one fight to the BJP in about 400 seats. Out of the total 543 seats, right now it cannot be decided if such a one-on-one fight can be put up in more than 400 seats.”

Mamata, on Monday, had said that she is open to seat-sharing talks with the Congress and Left but remarked that these two parties would have to take a call since they have been allegedly working in collusion with the

BJP in Bengal.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Tuesday said that the CPI(M) must first try and get back their votes which have shifted to the BJP. Commenting on Congress’ Bengal unit refusing to go into seat-sharing talks with TMC, he said that the Delhi leaders of Congress must speak to their state unit members since there should be some congruency

in policies.