Mamata warns minority voters against ‘false promises’ by ISF & BJP before polls

Kolkata: Alluding to the Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA Naushad Siddiqui, TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee alleged that he is being funded by the BJP and asked her party workers to visit minority areas and warn them not to fall for any false promises made to them ahead of the polls.



While speaking at her party meeting, Mamata, alluding to Naushad, alleged that he was misleading the minority community.

Banerjee asked her party’s minority leaders to visit Muslim-dominated areas and warn them against falling into any kind of trap set by Naushad and the BJP.

She said her party leaders such as Firhad Hakim, Siddiqullah Chowdhury and Samirul Islam take charge of explaining to the minority community not to fall for the false promises that would be made to them by the BJP in collusion with the ISF.

After declaring his intentions of contesting the Lok Sabha polls from the minority-dominated Diamond Harbour Parliamentary constituency, Naushad has recently come under the scanner of Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of TMC and Diamond Harbour MP. His announcement had set off a political storm in the state as the constituency concerned has stayed with the ruling party (Trinamool) since 2014 when Abhishek won the election from there for the first time as an MP.

During a clothes distribution programme at Falta, Abhishek had said that he had come to learn that some persons expressed a desire to contest from the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat. “Anyone is free to contest from Diamond Harbour, including leaders from Gujarat. After all this is the essence of democracy,” he remarked.