Mamata snubs BJP for ‘politicising’ Durga Puja

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday criticised BJP for allegedly indulging in politics even during Durga Puja which is considered as the greatest festival of the state.



Addressing a press meet at her Kalighat residence on Thursday afternoon, Banerjee, alluding to the BJP, said, “You are not even sparing our festival. They used to say earlier that Trinamool Congress does not allow them to host Durga Puja in Bengal. We have promoted Durga Puja tirelessly and that has led to UNESCO awarding ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage’ status to our Durga Puja. Now, their leaders are coming to Bengal and saying that Trinamool is ‘Asura’(demonic forces) and needs to

be slain.”

Banerjee, who is also the chairperson of Trinamool Congress, was reacting to the comments made by BJP president J P Nadda who said on Saturday that he would pray to the Goddess so that “demonic forces” in the state are destroyed and angelic ones win and prevail.

Both Nadda and Union Home minister Amit Shah visited the city to take part in Durga Puja festivities.

Banerjee clarified she has no objection to anyone visiting the city during Durga Puja and welcomed all to soak in the festive fervour. She said: “A carnival is being hosted in all districts today (Thursday) while the Kolkata carnival at Red Road will take place on Friday. The central government is trying to deliberately create disturbance in the state at this juncture through agencies (ED/CBI) and trying to jeopardise the smooth conduct of the carnival,” she added.