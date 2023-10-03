Mamata pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary saying that his ideals of “inclusivity, social justice and equality” have remained “relevant even today”.

She urged the people to reaffirm commitment to Gandhiji’s values for peace, love and unity and build a society where every citizen would have equal rights.

“On the hallowed occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, my heart swells with reverence for the man who not only led our nation towards freedom but also forged the path towards justice and righteousness,” Banerjee posted on X.

She said, “Gandhiji’s ideals of inclusivity, social justice and equality remain as relevant today as they were in his time”.

“As we pay tribute to the Father of our Nation, let us also reaffirm our commitment to the values he stood for peace, love and unity. Let us strive to build a society where every citizen’s rights are upheld and no one is left behind!” she said on X.

The nation is celebrating Mahatma Gandhi’s 154th birth anniversary also called Gandhi Jayanti. On June 15, 2007, the United Nations declared October 2 as “International Day of Non-Violence”.