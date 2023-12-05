Mamata meets Guv, hopes to resolve differences

Kolkata: After holding an hour-long meeting on Monday with Governor C V Ananda Bose, who is also the chancellor of the state universities, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hoped that the logjam over the recruitment of Vice-Chancellors (V-Cs) will soon be cleared.



“The meeting went well. Discussions lasted for over an hour over pending problems. The way things have progressed, it is expected there should not be any controversy or confusion. I always believe that mutual talk, as has been suggested by the honourable Supreme Court, will be effective in resolving the matter,” Banerjee said.

She added that the ordinance regarding the search committee of five members for the appointment of V-Cs has been approved by the Governor. Hence, there should not be any more differences.

It is learnt that Banerjee, soon after the Supreme Court asked the chief minister and the Governor to hold a meeting and resolve the issue of recruitment of V-Cs, wrote to Bose seeking an appointment for a meeting.

The apex court had asked the state, governor, University Grants Commission, and some other parties to propose names for constituting a search committee. The SC directed the state and the Governor to form a draft search committee from the proposed names and submit it by December 12.

Thirty-one universities presently do not have any permanent V-Cs in Bengal. The Governor, however, has appointed interim V-Cs in 27 universities.