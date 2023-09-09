Mamata leaves for Delhi to attend President’s G20 dinner

Kolkata: Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday left the city to attend President Droupadi Murmu’s G20 dinner scheduled on Saturday.



Before leaving Kolkata, Banerjee at the Calcutta airport described her party’s win in the Dhupguri bypolls on Friday as a ‘victory of the people’. The ruling TMC snatched the Dhupguri seat from the BJP.

Banerjee posted on social media platform X (formerly twitter): “I thank the people of Dhupguri for reposing faith in us and voting decisively in our favour in the critical by-election to the Assembly constituency. People in North Bengal have been with us, and trust our strategy of growth, inclusiveness and empowerment. Bengal has shown its mandate, and soon INDIA too will show its preference. Jai Bangla! Jai INDIA!”

Apart from Bengal, leaders from several states have been invited to attend the ceremony. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina may also attend the dinner. Banerjee has a very good relationship with Hasina so chances of the two meeting after a long gap also cannot be ruled out.