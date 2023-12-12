Mamata: If BJP remains for long, they will snatch everything from the poor

Jalpaiguri: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said, “If the BJP remains for long they will snatch everything from the poor. However, they do not do anything to the powerful dacoits. They don’t even utter a single word against such dacoits. We are used to it now.”



The Chief Minister attended a government distribution programme at the Tarun Sangha Club grounds in Banarhat, Jalpaiguri, where she inaugurated 58 projects worth Rs 110 crore and laid the foundation stone for 40 projects worth Rs 70 crore.

“What the Prime Minister says (commits), he does not translate it into action. What I commit, I make it a point to fulfill. Before the last Lok Sabha elections, he had assured to reopen 5 closed tea gardens. After the elections, nothing happened. He had promised free rations but he discontinued it. I, on the other hand, have been providing free rations to all. Now with elections around the corner, the Prime Minister is again promising free rations. He will lose in the elections and the free rations will disappear,” stated Banerjee.

The Chief Minister said that the long-standing demand to upgrade Dhupguri into a sub-division has already got a go-ahead from the Cabinet and now is awaiting the formation of a sub-divisional court from the judiciary. The Chief Minister also announced that a fire station would come up at Banarhat along with the upgradation of the present Primary Health Centre to a 30-bed hospital.

Banerjee asked tea garden workers to keep faith in her. “When Didi is there, there is nothing to fear. Do you trust me or not? They will try to buy votes with money. If anyone gives money, take it, it is your money but do not believe in their commitments. They just give empty assurances and indulge in divisive politics. Till I am alive, I will not allow any division. All are my brothers and sisters,” cautioned Banerjee.

The Chief Minister reiterated the Union government’s “policy of deprivation.”

“The BJP-led Central government has stopped funds and payment to MGNREGA (100 days work) to Bengal. They have withheld Rs 7,000 crore of the poor people who have toiled hard. However, Bengal will not bow down,” retorted Banerjee.

She claimed that the Centre has also stopped funds for health, housing and rural road schemes. “However, they are collecting GST from the state. Delhi takes tax from Bengal but does not pay Bengal its dues,” claimed Banerjee.

She stated that the BJP-led Union government is engaged in eyewashing people. “They say they are providing water connections to households. When land is ours, maintenance is ours and 75 per cent of the funding is ours, how can they claim that it is a Central project? It is just an eyewash,” stated Banerjee.

The Chief Minister handed over government benefits to the masses, including ‘Pattas’ (land documents) to the garden workers. She assured that all unused land in the tea estate would be acquired at the earliest and ‘Pattas’ would be given. She also urged everyone to make use of the ‘Duare Sarkar’ camps to be held from December 15 to 31.

She stated that caste and tribe certificates can be made from the camps with supporting documents of any family member who has a caste or a tribe certificate, whichever is applicable. “There are some who are making false certificates. If any such case comes to your notice, immediately inform the authorities. We had investigated 250 such cases of which 35 emerged as fake,” stated the Chief Minister.

Later, the Chief Minister departed for Uttarkanya in Siliguri. On Tuesday she will attend a public distribution programme at the Kanchenjunga Stadium in Siliguri, following which she will depart for Kolkata.