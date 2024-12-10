Mamata, Defence Min likely to attend ‘Vijay Diwas’ programme at Fort William

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to join the ‘Vijay Diwas’ that commemorates India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War at Fort William on December 16. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is also expected to attend the programme.

Amid the strain in ties between India and Bangladesh, the Eastern Army Command will hold a series of programmes on ‘Vijay Diwas’ to commemorate the victory of the Indian Armed Forces in the 1971 war against Pakistan. The victory in the war led to the birth of Bangladesh. There will be no representation from Bangladesh this time, sources said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee always remembered the soldiers of the Indian Army who fought during the 1971 war against Pakistan on such occasions.

In the recent past, Banerjee was not seen attending the event.

Banerjee’s joining the programme carries political significance as she has already said that her government will extend full support to the Centre in whatever decision it takes on the Bangladesh issue.

The official programme, released earlier, outlines a visit by Indian Army veterans, a wreath-laying ceremony, a performance of music and a display of the armed forces. The programme, however, does not mention a Bangladesh delegation. There was an uncertainty looming over the potential attendance of Mukti Jodhas, Bangladesh’s 1971 war freedom fighters after the series of incidents happened in Bangladesh. There will be no representation from the freedom fighters from Bangladesh at the upcoming ‘Vijay Diwas’ celebrations, for the first time in 53 years. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had slammed those trying to politicise the Bangladesh issue and urged everyone to “avoid unnecessary statements” that might threaten the peace in Bengal. “The way minorities are being tortured in Bangladesh is not acceptable to any of us. Communal violence is not done by Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, or Christians – it is done by dangerous anti-social elements who are a burden on society. We should remember this and not make any statement that may hamper the situation in Bengal,” she said in the Assembly.