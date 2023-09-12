Mamata calls Abhishek’s ED summon ‘political vendetta’

Kolkata: With the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoning Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on a day he is supposed to attend the INDIA bloc’s coordination committee meeting in Delhi, his party’s chairperson Mamata Banerjee called the move a “political vendetta” by the BJP.



The Central agency summoned Abhishek for questioning on September 13 when the coordination committee meeting is scheduled to take place.

He has been summoned in connection with irregularities in recruitment to state-aided schools. Commenting on the matter, Mamata warned the BJP-led Centre that such tactics may boomerang in the future.

She said: “It is purely a political vendetta. In a democracy, few political parties have an understanding with other outfits. There should be courtesy in politics. Summoning Abhishek is simply subjecting him to unnecessary harassment. There is no evidence, nothing against him. They cannot tolerate our young generation and so they are acting in this manner. They want to damage the power of our youth wing. But the youth in Bengal will fight it out bravely”.

She added they (BJP) are adopting all possible means to disturb Abhishek who has been running from the lower court to the Supreme Court for justice.

“It is not right to cross the limits in a democracy. A political party which is in power today may not be there tomorrow. A new party will come to power and may do the same thing. This may turn out to be a boomerang,” Banerjee added.

Banerjee also criticised the recent arrest of the chief of the Telugu Desam Party, Chandrababu Naidu. “The way Chandrababu Naidu was arrested is not proper. There are a lot of procedures. Let the investigation be conducted. But sending someone in prison out of vindictiveness is not justified,” Banerjee said.