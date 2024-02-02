Malda: One shot dead, one injured during robbery bid

Malda: A worker of a licensed liquor shop died and another was injured during a robbery attempt in Gazole.



One injured person died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Malda and the other is under treatment in Malda Medical College and Hospital.

The robbers attacked the duo while they were carrying cash of over Rs 1 lakh to the house of the owner of a liquor shop on Thursday night on National Highway 81 in the area adjacent to Matol Poultry Hatchery of Alal Gram Panchayat under Gazole Police Station. However, the offenders snatched the wrong bag and the money was saved.

The deceased has been identified as Chinmoy Barui aged 45 years and the injured is Prasenjit Modi 38 years old, both of Gazole. The police have started an investigation into the matter and are in search of the 6-member gang involved.