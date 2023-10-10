Malda: Housewife stripped, stabbed by husband and in-laws over dowry

Malda: The husband and in-laws of a housewife in New Sadlichak village in Sadlichak Gram Panchayat (GP) under the Harishchandrapur Police Station have been accused of torturing her by tying her hands and legs and stripping her in demand of dowry.

Further, she was stabbed multiple times and left outside the house presumed dead. The woman is currently admitted to Harishchandrapur village hospital with grievous injuries. This incident occurred on Sunday.

The parents of the housewife filed a written complaint on Monday against the husband Abuzar Hossain and two sons-in-law Umar Farooq and Badiruddin. The police have arrested 2 in the incident. The housewife, a resident of Jogilal village, got married to Abuzar Hossain, a resident of Nawa Sadlichak village. Allegedly, after two years of marriage, her husband and in-laws started torturing her for dowry. It is learnt that a few reconciliation meetings were held in the village over the recurring cases of torture.

Halema Bibi, mother of the housewife, said: “Six years ago, I married off my daughter with a loan as I am a widow. At the time of marriage, cash, ornaments and furniture were given as per the demand by the groom’s family but after marriage, my daughter was tortured by her husband and in-laws. Sometimes they asked for one lakh, sometimes two lakh. She was assaulted several times before.”