Make arrests if trees felled without permission: Hakim

Kolkata: With complaints of trees being cut down without permission of the Forest department due to real estate purposes, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is asking police to arrest individuals responsible for such acts.



Hakim on Friday called the Garfa Police Station asking them to take immediate steps to arrest people responsible for cutting down trees on vested land of the state government to pave the way for real estate projects.

A complainant called the Mayor from Ward 106 to inform that his brother had roped in a promoter for a real estate project for which trees are being cut down without permission. He said that he had even informed the police station but received no help from them.

The Mayor, on getting the complaint, called up the police station and asked them to immediately arrest the persons responsible. He said that police cannot wait after getting complaints of trees being cut down. “You can’t wait for the Forest department to act since by that time half the land will be cleared,” he remarked.

Hakim said that trees can only be cut down with permission of the Forest department. “The rule is one has to plant 20 trees for cutting down one. Illegal felling of trees will not be tolerated,” he remarked.

The Mayor said that the KMC is desperately trying to stop cutting down trees and filling up ponds for real estate purposes. He said: “With the amount of pollution in the air, unless we take immediate steps to conserve greenery and protect the environment, our future generations will suffer. The cases relating to respiratory illnesses have gone up

over the years.”