Major avalanche hits Sikkim’s Nathula border area; 7 dead

Darjeeling: An avalanche at the 14th mile on the Jawaharlal Nehru Road connecting Gangtok with Nathula Pass on the Indo-China border in Sikkim, has left seven dead and several others injured.



“All tourists and tourist vehicles have been accounted for. The rescue operation has been called off,” stated an NDRF statement in the evening.

The incident has been condoled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee among others.

A BRO release stated that at around 12:15 noon, around 25 to 30 tourists got trapped in a sudden avalanche at Mile 14 on Jawaharlal Nehru Road. “Swift rescue operations were launched by BRO Project SWASTIK. Till 4 pm 23 tourists were rescued including 6 from deep valley and shifted to nearby hospitals. One lady was rescued after being buried in the snow for 1.5 hours. She was breathing and was sent to STNM Hospital in Gangtok,” stated the release. In addition, 350 stranded tourists and 80 vehicles were rescued after snow clearance from the road.

Another slide struck in the same place at 17:35 pm, stated an Army release. “Rescue and search operations have been halted. JNM Road Axis is closed till the snow is cleared. All personnel involved in the humanitarian mission are safe,” stated the release.

“We got the news at around 12:15 noon. The Sikkim police, including the SDRF, jumped into action with the search and rescue operations. We managed to rescue 11 and rushed them to the STNM Hospital, Gangtok. Out of the 11 rescued, two are critical and six are highly critical. The police had issued permits till 15th Mile but tourists ventured to 14th Mile to see the snow. There has never been an avalanche here,” stated Akshay Sachdeva, ADGP, Sikkim Police.

A couple from Krishnanagar, West Bengal, who were witnesses to the incident and had a narrow escape, stated: “There was a traffic jam in that area and we had got out of the vehicle to take pictures and play with the snow. After taking pictures, we got down from the slope when suddenly the avalanche struck. Around 50 to 60 tourists were there on the slope at that time. Some fell, some were buried in the snow while others were washed away into the gorge. The Sikkim Police, Army and local residents helped in the search and rescue. They helped us a lot.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “Distressed by the avalanche in Sikkim. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I hope the injured recover soon. Rescue ops are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to those affected.”

The details of the deceased and injured have not been released yet. A large number of tourists from neighbouring West Bengal visit Sikkim every year. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: “Deeply pained by the tragic incident in Sikkim. Owing to the avalanche, the nation has lost several precious lives. I offer my sincere condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured. Praying for the safety and security of all.”