Madhyamik results likely to be published in next 10 days: Min

kolkata: The Madhyamik examination results will be published within the next 10 days, state Education minister Bratya Basu said while attending Rabindra Jayanti ceremony at Jorasanko Thakurbari on Tuesday.



A total of 6,98,724 candidates had appeared for the Madhyamik examination, which took place from February 23 to March 4. It was earlier informed that the Madhyamik examination result will be published by the end of May by the Board president Ramanuj Ganguly. Later, an official had said that considering the Board’s preparedness, the exam result may be published in the third week of May.

On Tuesday, Basu confirmed that he has been informed that the Madhyamik results will be announced within the next ten days. Out of the total candidates that appeared for Madhyamik examination, 1,117 were children with special needs. About 208 candidates had appeared for examination from hospital and 267 candidates had taken the examination from the sick room. At least 200 venues had CCTVs. “For the examination in 2867 venues, 2540 venues had CCTV and in 127 venues CCTV were either installed by the administration or were taken on rent,” Ganguly said. This time, the app named Elixam was introduced by the board for monitoring. It successfully covered 2,569 venues out of a total of 2,867 venues. The process of copy checking started soon after the exams were completed and the papers were distributed amongst 1153 head examiners and 41,000 examiners.

The WBBSE had conducted online marks verification for the Madhyamik Examination 2023. According to the Board, the verifying of marks is an important aspect of ensuring accuracy and fairness of the examination process. They conducted the marks verification process online this year. It involved the head examiners uploading the verified marks onto a secured online platform, which will be accessible to designated members of the examination section.

The Board had slowly been shifting its administrative work towards an online setting from a manual one. To ensure the same, two steps of the process to finalisation of marks will be conducted online.

It had been earlier stated that the two steps will include clarifications and final check of the Madhyamik examination marks before publication.