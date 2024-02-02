Madhyamik: Invigilators told to read rules to pupils at exam venues

Kolkata: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has instructed invigilators at all venues of the Madhyamik examination to make a special announcement for students at the beginning of the examination on each day in order to prevent untoward incidents of question papers getting circulated in social media before the end of



the exam.

Madhyamik 2024 kicks off from Friday with over 9.23 lakh candidates slated to appear. The following message is to be read in the exam venues: “On every page of the question paper, the serial number code is in a hidden form. Therefore, if any one clicks a picture of the question paper it will be easily detected who has done so and the full Madhyamik examination of the said candidate shall stand cancelled”. Students will also be warned that they will be easily identified if they take photographs of the question paper. The Board had announced earlier that there will be a magic number on the question papers which will not be visible with naked eyes and this will help in the identification using a special technology.

As per the revised timing, the gates of the examination venue will be opened from 8.30 am. The question papers will be handed over to the students at 9.45 am and the examination will start sharp at 10 am and end at 1 pm.

The WBBSE warned the examinees against carrying mobile phones or any prohibited items into the examination venue and the parents have also been asked to ensure the same. The examination for a candidate will be cancelled if any such prohibited item is found in his/ her possession.

The Transport department will run 20 special buses for examination purposes in a number of routes in the city. There will be two buses in Ballygunge-Esplanade route, one in Thakurpukur– Sealdah, one in Kudghat- Dakshineshwar, two in Garia- Howrah Station (via Deshapriya Park), one in Sarsuna- Howrah station, one in Dakshineswar – Esplanade, one in Dunlop – Ballygunge, one in Chetla- Paikpara, two in Kankurgachi- Behala, two in Garia- Howrah (via Tollygunge), one in Jadavpur- Howrah station, one in Barrackpore- Howrah station, one in Airport- Esplanade and two in New Town- Sealdah.

Metro Railway will run four pairs of Special Services (4 UP and 4 DN) on Saturdays during Madhyamik, HS and Madrasah Board examinations which will continue till February 29. In the North-South Metro Corridor. Out of these, four services (2 UP and 2 DN) will be run from 08.20 hrs. to 09.00 hrs and four services (2 UP and 2 DN) will be run from 13.00 hrs to 14.00 hrs on Saturdays.