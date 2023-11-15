Lyangsong Tamsang no more, CM condoles

Darjeeling: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the sudden demise of Lyangsong Tamsang, Chairman of Mayel Lyang Lepcha Development Board.



Tamsang who was a retired Major of the British Army died of a massive cardiac arrest on Tuesday, stated family sources. He was in his early 80s.

In her condolence message, Chief Minister Banerjee stated: “His death is a great loss to me. The Lepcha people of the Hills and and for all our communities. He was very close to me and gave me their highest honour as well as translated my books in their language. A good man and a great public worker and leader, he leaves me in mourning…”

Anit Thapa, Chief Executive, GTA dubbed his death as: “The hills have lost an efficient leader. He had worked relentlessly for the development and preservation of Lepcha language, culture and tradition.”